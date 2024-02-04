Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.79

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.79 and traded as high as C$32.02. Tucows shares last traded at C$31.20, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

Tucows Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.68 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Tucows

In related news, Director Elliot Lawrence Noss sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.79, for a total value of C$249,795.00. In related news, Director Elliot Lawrence Noss sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.79, for a total value of C$249,795.00. Also, Director Robin Chase purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.95 per share, with a total value of C$249,375.00. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.