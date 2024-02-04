Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Shares Down 2.9%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 7,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 80,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.