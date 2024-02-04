Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,625,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.6% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 212,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 95,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 138.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

About Uber Technologies



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

