UBS Group Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

StoneCo stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.43.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

