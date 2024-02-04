Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,037. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $249.74. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.87.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

