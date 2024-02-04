Uniswap Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.62 billion and approximately $44.99 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.04 or 0.00014089 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

