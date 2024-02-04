United States Steel (NYSE:X) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46, RTT News reports. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on X. Barclays decreased their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United States Steel

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.