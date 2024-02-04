United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $213.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

