Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.
Univest Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.
Univest Financial Price Performance
Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $600.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVSP
About Univest Financial
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Univest Financial
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.