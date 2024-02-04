Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Univest Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $600.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 72.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 112.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

