Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.35.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

