Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 259 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 125,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.