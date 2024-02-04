Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $73.83 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

