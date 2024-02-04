Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 567.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Price Performance

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $67,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 890,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $67,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 890,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,346 shares of company stock valued at $324,982. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.