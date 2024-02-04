Values First Advisors Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stratasys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $13.36 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

