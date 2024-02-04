Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 401 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $222.19 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.