Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,657,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,408,000 after purchasing an additional 779,214 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,833,597. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0 %

ISRG stock opened at $383.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.14. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $385.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

