Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.6% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Ecolab stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $199.33. 1,180,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $202.48.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.