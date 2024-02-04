Van Strum & Towne Inc. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.69. 10,442,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

