Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

