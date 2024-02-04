VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.22. 7,865,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576,160. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $116.39 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.66.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
