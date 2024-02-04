Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.36. 1,035,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,740. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $175.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

