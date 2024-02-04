Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $175.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

