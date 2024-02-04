Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,821. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.