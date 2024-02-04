Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.63. 10,067,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,681,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.