Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.62 on Friday, hitting $454.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,253,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,958. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $455.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.48 and a 200 day moving average of $414.96. The company has a market cap of $363.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.