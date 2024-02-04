Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average of $143.42. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $152.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

