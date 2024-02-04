Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,933. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

