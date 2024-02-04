Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
MDRX stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
