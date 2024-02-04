Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 97,432 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,344,000.

MDRX stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

