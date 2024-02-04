Verge Market Cap Hits $51.01 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $51.01 million and $1.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00157095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.97 or 0.00551635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00058893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00390020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00167026 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

