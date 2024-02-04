Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 149,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Verizon Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 23,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 104,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 80,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. 21,548,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,436,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

