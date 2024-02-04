Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $438.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $438.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $424.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,644,492,000 after acquiring an additional 87,397 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after purchasing an additional 135,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

