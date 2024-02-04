Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $424.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
