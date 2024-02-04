Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.19 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.090 EPS.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,682,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

