Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.72. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 699,600 shares trading hands.

Viking Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

