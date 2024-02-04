Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.