Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.86

Several analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,367.31% and a negative return on equity of 188.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

