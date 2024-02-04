Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,060. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

