Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 730,722 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.83% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,564,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,189,000 after purchasing an additional 89,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,060. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

VMC opened at $234.44 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.01.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

