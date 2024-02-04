VVS Finance Price Up 0.2% This Week (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $133.88 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,738,175,366,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,206,367,058,604 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

