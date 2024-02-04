Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,317,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,152,587. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.