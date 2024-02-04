Wanchain (WAN) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $1.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00083315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,626,274 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

