WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VGM opened at $9.85 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

