WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 820,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,224.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,092.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $952.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,284.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

