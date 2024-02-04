WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $148.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

