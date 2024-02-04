Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $162.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.64 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.14. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,159 shares of company stock worth $3,043,429 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after purchasing an additional 301,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

