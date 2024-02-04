WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.50.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$3.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.11. The company has a market cap of C$895.65 million, a PE ratio of -186.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.58 and a 52-week high of C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

