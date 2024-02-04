Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $84.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.67.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aptiv has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after buying an additional 344,113 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after buying an additional 483,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

