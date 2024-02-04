Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $95.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.97 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $92.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

