Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

