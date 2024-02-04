West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $104.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.58.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.17. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,064,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,008,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after buying an additional 53,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

